Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,453 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $38.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

