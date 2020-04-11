Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250,696 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

