Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 261,237 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261,237 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $317.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

