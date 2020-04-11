Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 274,355 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 99.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 274,355 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $183.70 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.