Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368,795 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.