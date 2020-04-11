Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 331,471 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331,471 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

