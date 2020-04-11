Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 166,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $1.69 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

