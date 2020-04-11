Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,441 Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Era Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Era Group by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Era Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Era Group stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Era Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

