Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTM. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 312,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $3.32 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. HSBC lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

