Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stake Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Green Plains Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.