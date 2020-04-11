Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

NYSE:JPS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.