Jane Street Group LLC Invests $162,000 in Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.53% of Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIU opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

