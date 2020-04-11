Jane Street Group LLC Invests $162,000 in Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.53% of Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIU opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.