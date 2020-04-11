Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MediciNova worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MNOV stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

