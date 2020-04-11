Jane Street Group LLC Invests $164,000 in Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repro-Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,452,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS REPR opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

