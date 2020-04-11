Jane Street Group LLC Takes $164,000 Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $9.53 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

