Jane Street Group LLC Buys 11,911 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Precigen news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.