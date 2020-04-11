Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $518.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

