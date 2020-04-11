12,350 Shares in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in News by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NWSA opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

