Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,990 Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $10,440,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mesoblast limited has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

