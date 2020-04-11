Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

STAY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

