Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,518,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 403,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $55,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.