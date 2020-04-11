IBM Retirement Fund Has $273,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $185.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.74.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $75.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

