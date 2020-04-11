IBM Retirement Fund Takes $274,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Steris by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Steris by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

