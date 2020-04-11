Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 60.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

