IBM Retirement Fund Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

