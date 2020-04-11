IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $281,000 Investment in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 348,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 52,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,290,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,315,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of DRE opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

