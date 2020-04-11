IBM Retirement Fund Takes $289,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

