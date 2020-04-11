IBM Retirement Fund Buys 335 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $403.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.61 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.61 and a 200-day moving average of $358.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

