IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,021 shares of company stock worth $8,260,844 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

