IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,967 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Evergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

EVRG stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

