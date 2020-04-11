IBM Retirement Fund Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.