Hexavest Inc. Buys New Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

