Hexavest Inc. Sells 11,793 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

