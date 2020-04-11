Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

