Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

CPE stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

