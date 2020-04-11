Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

XPER stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

