Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 123,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

