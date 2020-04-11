Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 286.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Enerplus worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

