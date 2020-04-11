71,316 Shares in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of FRP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPH. ValuEngine cut shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.90 million, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 68.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

