Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kelly Services worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $531.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

