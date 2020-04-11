Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Scholastic worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 87.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $999.31 million, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

