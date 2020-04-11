Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

