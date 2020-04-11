Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of AK Steel worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AKS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.