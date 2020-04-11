Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDP opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.