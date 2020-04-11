Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMSI opened at $34.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.