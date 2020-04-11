Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GFIN stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

