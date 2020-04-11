Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

