TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of TiVo worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TIVO stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

