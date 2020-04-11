Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BREE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 82.75 ($1.09).

BREE stock opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

