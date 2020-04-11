Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 7.1%

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36, 220,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 309,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.35 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Wrap Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.